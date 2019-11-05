Boingo +1.9% amid Q3 military/multifamily strength

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) has gained 1.9% postmarket after beating on top and bottom lines in its Q3 report,

Revenues fell fractionally to $64.7M but were lifted by military/multifamily sales.

Distributed antenna system revenue fell 2.9% to $23.7M, made of $13.4M in build-out projects and $10.3M in access fees (up 67.6%).

And net loss narrowed to $0.2M from $0.5M a year ago.

EBITDA fell 6.2% to $21.9M.

Revenue breakout: DAS, $23.7M (down 2.9%); Military/multifamily, $23.6M (up 8.7%); Wholesale--WiFi, $11.2M (down 4.7%); Retail, $3.6M (down 10.8%); Advertising and other, $2.5M (down 23.2%).

Net cash from operations was $48.1M (up 26.3%); free cash flow rose to $20.5M from $8.5M.

It's narrowing guidance for the full year: Revenue now expected at $267M-$273M, EPS of -$0.32 to -$0.23, and EBITDA of $80M-$85M.

