Livent cuts full-year earnings, revenue guidance

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) -9.6% after-hours following a slight miss on Q3 earnings and reporting a 13% Y/Y drop in revenues while also issuing below-consensus guidance for Q4 and FY 2019 earnings and revenues.

For Q4, LTHM forecasts EPS of $0.08-$0.11 vs. $0.21 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $90M-$100M vs. $127.7M consensus.

For the full year, LTHM lowers EPS guidance to $0.44-$0.47 from $0.56-$0.66 previously and well below $0.58 consensus, while cutting revenue guidance to $400M-$410M from $435M-$475M previously and below $452.1M consensus.

The company says it revised its Q4 and full-year guidance to align with its decision to carry up to 4K metric tons of hydroxide inventory into 2020 in order to meet higher customer commitments.

LTHM also announces a memorandum of understanding for a multi-year supply agreement with LG Electronics for lithium hydroxide starting in 2020.