FuelCell ends Huron engagement on high note

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) says it's ended its engagement with Huron and restructuring services provided effective with the end of October.

The decision was based on the outcome of a successful restructuring, including "right-sizing," cost controls and payoff of substantial debt.

"Huron engaged at a difficult time in the Company’s history and has completed its role successfully positioning FuelCell Energy in a much stronger position just four months after the initial engagement," says FuelCell CEO Jason Few.