Argo Group CEO retires amid ongoing compensation probe

Argo Group (NYSE:ARGO) announced its CEO Mark E. Watson III is retiring, a move that comes as the company faces an SEC probe of its compensation practices.

The move is effective immediately. The board named Kevin Rehnberg its interim CEO.

It's also releasing earnings a day earlier than planned: tomorrow, Nov. 6, after the closing bell. That will be followed by a moved-up conference call a noon ET on Thursday.

Watson will continue on the board and as an adviser through Dec. 30 to ensure a smooth transition.

Argo has come under pressure from shareholder Voce Capital Management over corporate governance, and the SEC subpoenaed documents related to company disclosure of certain compensation perks.

"The independent directors of the Board continue to conduct their review of governance and compensation matters," Argo says. "The Company continues to believe that the amounts involved are not material to the Company’s financial position or results of operations."