HC2 revenues miss amid construction, telecom weakness

HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) missed revenue expectations in its Q3 earnings thanks to double-digit drops in its two biggest operating segments.

Revenues overall dropped 5.1% to $475.7M, with declines offset by help in Marine Services and insurance.

The company swung to a net loss of $7.5M from a year-ago profit of $152.8M (which had benefited from $171M in one-time pretax gains).

EBITDA from core operating subsidiaries was up 30% to $34.2M; total adjusted EBITDA (excluding insurance) rose 72% to $23.6M.

Revenue by segment: Construction, $168.4M (down 13.8%); Marine Services, $48.2M (up 7.6%); Energy, $8.7M (up 89.1%); Telecommunications, $162.2M (down 13.6%); Insurance, $80.4M (up 4.1%); Broadcasting, $10M (down 16.7%).

It's reaffirming guidance for Construction (its largest EBITDA contributor) of $75M-$80M in adjusted EBITDA.

