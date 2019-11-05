U.S. regulator orders part of Keystone pipeline to remain shut after leak

A segment of the 590K bbl/day Keystone pipeline that spilled 9K barrels of crude oil in North Dakota must remain shut until operator TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) submits a restart and return-to-service plan because of the hazards posed, according to a corrective action order from the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

TC is required to test the failed pipeline section before a potential restart and submit a remedial work plan that would lay out all the factors that contributed to the failure.

Work will begin this week to access the precise point of the pipeline leak that forced the pipeline to be shut.

Meanwhile, the price of Western Canadian Select crude oil tumbled to $35.09/bbl this afternoon from $38.20/bbl on the day after Keystone pipeline spill, representing a $22.15/bbl discount to U.S. benchmark WTI prices, the most since December 2018.

"This underscores how Canadian energy is held hostage to just a small number of pipelines," says an energy analyst for RBC Capital Markets.