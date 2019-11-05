Pioneer Natural chides Permian colleagues as gas flaring soars to record high

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CEO Scott Sheffield says fellow Permian Basin producers should do a better job of limiting natural gas flaring and monitoring for methane leaks.

Producers should reduce flaring and venting rates to 2% or less and not drill wells before pipelines are complete, Sheffield says.

Gas flaring and venting in the Permian Basin hit a new all-time high of 750M cf/day in Q3 after averaging 600M-650M cf/day during the previous three quarters, according to a new presentation by Rystad Energy.

PXD's flaring rate is ~1%, second lowest in the Permian behind Chevron (NYSE:CVX), with a 5% average for its peer group, according to Rystad's data.

"We do not connect any new horizontal wells to production unless the gas line is already in place," Sheffield says. "I think that's something that should be adopted by all producers in the Permian Basin."