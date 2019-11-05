Angola to join Eni, Chevron and others for $2B LNG project

Angola's newly formed national oil and gas agency says it has formed a consortium with five international oil companies to develop liquefied natural gas for its Soyo plant at an initial cost of $2B.

Italy's Eni (NYSE:E) will operate the project and own a 25% stake, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) will take a 31% share, Sonangol 19.8%, Total (NYSE:TOT) 11.8% and BP 11.8%, with members sharing costs according to participation.

The Soyo LNG plant, which could start production by 2022, is designed to process 1.1B cf/day of natural gas and has the capacity to produce 5.2M mt/year of LNG, as well as natural gas, propane, butane and condensate.