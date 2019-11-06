Xerox considers takeover of $27B HP - WSJ

Xerox Holdings (NYSE:XRX) is considering a bold takeover of HP (NYSE:HPQ) in a deal that would unite some old-line tech names, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A cash-and-stock offer for HP would follow closely on news that Xerox was selling its stake in a 57-year-old joint venture with Fujifilm.

And yesterday, CEO John Visentin said there were no plans to sell Xerox, but rather that the company would get aggressive itself.

At market cap of about $27B, HP is more than three times Xerox's size. But Xerox reportedly has an informal funding commitment from a major bank.

Any bid would come at a premium, according to the report.