Tesla going all out in China

Gearing up for the open of its $2B Shanghai plant, its first overseas factory, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is moving away from the approach CEO Elon Musk announced in March, when he said EV maker would cut costs and shut many of its retail stores worldwide.

According to documents seen by Reuters, the company plans to double its service centers to 63 from 29, boost fast charging stations by 39% to 362 and convert some of its showrooms into "Tesla Centers."

The country appears to be a different scheme, with Tesla China also offering racing events and parties despite Musk's open disdain for marketing.