WeWork valuation marked down to $7.8B

SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) first quarterly loss in 14 years is putting a spotlight on founder Masayoshi Son's high-risk approach of investing in cash-burning startups, as he is attempts to raise a second giant investment fund.

Recording an operating loss of ¥704B ($6.46B) in the third quarter, SoftBank marked down the total value of WeWork's (WE) equity to $7.8B, a major writedown given the office-sharing company was valued at $47B before its attempt to go public backfired.

SoftBank still hasn't calculated the effect of WeWork's $9.5B rescue package on its earnings (the bailout consisted of a mix of debt and equity).