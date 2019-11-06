Germany assuages fears with factory rebound

Economists are hailing today’s rise in German factory orders, and while the 1.3% monthly increase was "solid," Oliver Rakau of Oxford Economics said it may not prevent the economy falling into recession (we'll get those figures on Nov. 14).

Orders from other countries in the 28-nation eurozone dropped 1.8% and manufacturing in the region on a whole is the weakest it’s been for seven years.

Given two consecutive monthly declines in September and October, the latest figures from Germany is helping the euro this morning, up slightly to $1.1082.

