Crash statistics of Uber self-driving cars

Uber's (NYSE:UBER) self-driving test vehicle that struck and killed an Arizona woman in 2018 had software flaws, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, and lacked programming to either recognize or respond to the presence of jaywalkers on the road.

In fact, Uber's autonomous test vehicles had been involved in 37 crashes in the 18 months before the fatal March 2018 incident.

Following the crash, Arizona suspended Uber's ability to test self-driving cars on the state's public roads, though the company later resumed tests in Pennsylvania.