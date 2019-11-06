Facebook reveals another privacy breach

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has disclosed another privacy breach involving approximately 100 developers, which allowed group administrators to authorize an app for a group they managed and gave access to this information.

However, since changes made in April 2018, developers shouldn't be able to see individual members’ names, profile pictures, or unspecified other profile data, Facebook's Konstantinos Papamiltiadis wrote in a blog post.

Earlier this year, Facebook settled with the FTC for $5B to lay to rest allegations of user privacy failures in the wake of Cambridge Analytica.