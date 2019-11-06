Aircastle +1.5% on buyout deal valued at $2.4B

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) pops 1.49% pre-market as the company agrees to be acquired by Marubeni and Mizuho Leasing, for $32/share.

The cash consideration, represents a 34% premium on closing stock price on October 23, 2019, the last trading day prior to public announcement strategic alternatives evaluation, with valuation of ~$2.4B, or ~$7.4B including debt obligations.

The transaction is expected to close in 1H 2020.

Amid pending transaction, Aircastle will not host a Q3 earnings call and will not release its financial results until Aircastle files its Q3 10-Q.

