Coty's Q1 results in-line with expectations

Coty (NYSE:COTY) reports Organic (LFL) net revenues fell 4.4% in Q1, with 1.1% LFL decline including a 1% negative impact from Younique.

Revenue by segment: Luxury: $806.7M (+1.7%); Consumer Beauty: $716.5M (-13.5%); Professional: $419.6M (+2.4%).

Geographic revenue break-up: North America: $586.6M (-9%); Europe: $869.6M (-0.3%); ALMEA: $486.6M (-5.4%).

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 160 bps to 62%, driven by the mix shift toward the higher-margin Luxury and Professional Beauty divisions.

Adjusted operating margin rate grew 110 bps to 8%.

FY2020 Guidance: Net Revenues: Stable to slightly lower LFL, starting in 1Q20; Adjusted Operating Income: +5% to +10%, at constant FX and portfolio scope, after increased investment behind our brands; Adjusted EPS: Mid-single digit growth; Free Cash Flow: Moderate improvement Y/Y.

