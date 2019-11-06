Margins improve at Office Depot

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) reports Q3 EPS ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

Sales fell 3.6% during the quarter to $2.78B off a store count that was down 0.2% from a year ago.

Office Depot's operating margin improved 70 bps to 4.9% of sales.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $191M vs. $172M a year ago.

"We made further progress this quarter on our transformation efforts, enhancing our foundation for profitable growth and driving another quarter of strong operating results and free cash flow generation,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer of Office Depot," says CEO Gerry Smith.

The retailer says it's boosting its existing share buyback program to $200M.

Shares of Office Depot are up 2.74% in AH trading to $2.25.

