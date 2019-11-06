Amneal Pharma down 17% premarket after ugly Q3, guidance cut

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Q3 results:

Revenue: $378.3M (-20.6%); Generics: $291.0M (-25.6%); Specialty: $33.7M (+1.8%)

Generics sales negatively impacted by continued competitive headwinds, the sale of two international businesses, the reclassification of Oxymorphone HCl into the Specialty segment and supply constraints of Epinephrine Auto-Injector.

Net loss: ($265.0M) (-999%); non-GAAP net income: $11.8M (-85.6%); loss/share: ($2.03) (-999%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.04 (-85.2%).

Cash flow ops (9 mo.): $52.6M (+659.6%).

2019 guidance: Non-GAAP EBITDA: ~$345M from $425M - 475M; EPS: ~$0.31 from $0.52 - 0.62.

Shares down 17% premarket on light volume.

