Vereit Q3 FFO beats; reaffirms year guidance

Vereit (NYSE:VER) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 18 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 16 cents and matches the year-ago figure.

Q3 rental revenue of $303.0M misses the consensus estimate of $306.7M and falls from $313.9M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 normalized EBITDA of $258.6M declined from $261.1M in the same quarter in 2018.

Reaffirms guidance for 2019 adjusted FFO per share of 68 cents-70 cents; consensus estimate is 69 cents.

Acquisitions totaled $59.8M in Q3 and $283.6M YTD; dispositions totaled $109.5M in Q3 and $847.3M YTD.

On Oct. 4, after the quarter ended, Vereit funded $966.3M for its contribution and a portion of a former manager and former CFO's contributions to settle certain outstanding litigation. The suits regard disclosures the company made in October 2014 and March 2015, including certain financial restatements.

Conference call at 12:30 PM ET.

