Equinor makes Norwegian oil and gas discovery

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) said it found oil and gas at the Echino South prospect near the Fram field in the North Sea, with estimated recoverable resources of 38M-100M boe.

"We are making one of this year’s biggest discoveries in the most mature area of the Norwegian continental shelf, not far from the Troll field," EQNR says. "This demonstrates the opportunities that still exist for value creation and revenue from this industry."

EQNR owns a 45% stake in the license, with Exxon Mobil Norway - which recently was sold to Eni's (NYSE:E) Vaar Energi - holding 25%, and Idemitsu Petroleum Norge and Neptune Energy Norge each with 15%.