Boeing to spend $1B in global safety drive - Reuters

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is planning an initial investment of around $1B into industry-wide pilot development as part of a long-term initiative to reduce risks like those faced by the crew in two 737 MAX crashes, Reuters reports.

Details of the company’s "Global Aviation Safety" initiative remain under wraps, but will launch after regulators approve changes to 737 MAX software and training and the plane resumes flights.

The pilot project spending budget will be in addition to the more than $8B in costs from compensation to airlines for delayed aircraft deliveries and lower production tied to the grounding of the 737 MAX.