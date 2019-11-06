Bloomin' Brands to consider a sale

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) announces that it's exploring and evaluating strategic alternatives that have the potential to maximize value for shareholders, including looking at a possible sale of the company.

"Our board is committed to fully evaluating appropriate strategic alternatives while simultaneously supporting the company's ongoing progress against our business plan." The company plans to proceed in a timely manner, but has not set a definitive timetable for completion of this process," updates the company.

The update came along with BLMN's Q3 earnings report, which featured comparable sales growth of 0.9% and an operating margin rate of 2.3% of sales.

Shares of BLMN +2.55% premarket to $22.09.

