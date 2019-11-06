Elanco Q3 top line flat, EPS guidance cut

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Q3 results:

Revenue: $771.3M (+1.3%); Companion Animal: $295.2M (+9.7%); Ruminants & Swine: $266.2M (-11.7%).

Net income: $10.0M (-83.4%); non-GAAP net income: $111.7M (+4.0%); EPS: $0.03 (-85.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.30 (+3.4%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $170.3M (-0.4%).

2019 guidance: Revenue: $3,070M - 3,085M from $3,080M - 3,120M; EPS: $0.10 - 0.18 from $0.36 - 0.44; non-GAAP EPS: $1.04 - 1.08 from $1.04 - 1.10.

Merger with Bayer's animal health business should be finalized in mid-2020.

