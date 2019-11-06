BofA sees continuing outperformance for Apple

Bank of America says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares still have "significant room for upside."

Analyst Wamsi Mohan notes that despite recently hitting record levels, "the relative performance of Apple shares have actually lagged (-6% absolute and -8% relative) into the iPhone 11 launch" due to low performance expectations for the new models.

Mohan expects the risk-reward to remain favorable as Apple heads towards the launch of its 5G iPhone.

BofA maintains a Buy rating and a $270 price target. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.