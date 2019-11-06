Brookfield Property Partners Q3 core retail FFO rises 38%

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Q3 FFO and realized gains per unit of 34 cents misses FactSet estimate of 35 cents and falls from 38 cents in the year-ago period.
In aggregate, company CFFO and realized gains of $324M increases from $302M in the year-ago quarter. By segment:
Core office at $150M rose from $136M, up 38% Y/Y.
Core retail at $201M increased 10% from $146M a year earlier.
LP Investments at $74M fell from $127M, down 42%.
Q3 same-property net operating income came in flat Y/Y and YTD.
Since the beginning of 2018, tenant bankruptcies have resulted in over 3M square feet within the portfolio becoming vacant, of which nearly 75% will be occupied with new tenants by this year-end and contributing to earnings.
Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
