CyberArk +5% on beats, upside outlook

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) +5.1% reports Q3 beats with revenue up 28% Y/Y. The upside Q4 outlook sees revenue of $125-127M (consensus: $122.7M), EPS of $0.78-0.82 (consensus: $0.67), and operating income of $38.5-40M.

The FY19 guidance has revenue of $429.2-431.2M (consensus: $422.23M), EPS of $2.58-2.61 (consensus: $2.29), and operating income of $119.75-121.25M.

Q3 license revenue was up 25% Y/Y to $57.9M. Maintenance and professional services revenue grew 30% to $50.2M.

Operating income totaled $29.4M.

Cash flow from operations totaled $88.6M in the first nine months of the year, compared to $89.2M in last year's period.

