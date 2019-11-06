Kelly Services down 3% on earnings miss

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) reports revenue fell 4.8% on a constant currency basis in Q3.

Total Americas revenue from services down 4.8% to $997.4M (-4.7% on a constant currency basis).

Total EMEA revenue from services dropped 8.8% to $262.8M (-5.8 on a constant currency basis).

Total APAC revenue from services grew 19.8% to $7.5M (+25.9% on a constant currency basis).

Segment break-up: Americas staffing: $516M (-8.1%); Global talent solutions: $502.5M (-1%); International staffing: $252.9M (-8.8%).

Gross margin rate up 20 bps to 18%.

SG&A expense rate +40 bps to 16.6%.

KELYA -2.91% premarket.

Previously: Kelly Services EPS misses by $0.09, misses on revenue (Nov. 6)