Papa John's +4% after earnings, C-suite shakeup

Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) reports system-wide North America comparable sales increased 1.0% in Q3 vs. -0.9% consensus and international comparable sales rose 1.6% vs. +1.5% consensus.

Looking ahead, the restaurant operator's full-year profit guidance for EPS of $1.00 to $1.20 has a midpoint below the consensus estimate of $1.13. Papa John's expects NA same-store store sales of -1.5% to -3.5% vs. -1.0% to -4.0% prior outlook.

Papa John's also discloses that CFO Joe Smith is leaving the company after a stint of almost twenty years. A series of other C-suite moves were also announced, including a new COO for both the North America and international businesses. Max Wetzel is joining the company from PPG Industries as chief commercial and marketing officer

Shares of Papa John's are up 4.42% premarket to $59.75.

