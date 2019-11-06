Wells likes Momenta Pharma in premarket analyst action

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) initiated with Hold rating and $50 (flat) price target at Canaccord Genuity.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) initiated with Outperform rating and $32 (117% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) initiated with Buy rating and $56 (33% upside) price target at BTIG Research.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) upgraded to Strong Buy with a $112 (59% upside) at Raymond James. Shares up 4% premarket.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) upgraded to Buy with a $90 (52% upside) price target at Needham. Shares up 15% premarket after Q3 beat.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) upgraded to Outperform with a $36 (28% upside) price target at Credit Suisse.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) upgraded to Neutral with an $18 (5% upside) price target at Baird.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) downgraded to Market Perform with a $48 (30% upside) price target at Raymond James.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) downgraded to Market Perform with a $16 (2% upside) price target at Wells Fargo. Shares down 3% premarket.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) downgraded to Neutral with a $4 (22% downside risk) price target at Janney Montgomery Scott. Shares down 27% premarket after Q3 revenue miss.