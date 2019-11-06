PennyMac Financial files suit against Black Knight

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) alleges that Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) uses its LoanSphere MSP mortgage loan servicing system to engage in unfair business tactics.

PennyMac seeks, among other relief, seeks to preliminarily and permanently enjoin Black Knight's wrongful practices and seeks the recovery of actual and statutory damages.

PennyMac, which has been a customer of Black Knight’s mortgage software products since 2008, says Black Knight's practices "entrap its licensees and create barriers to entry that stifle competition."

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.