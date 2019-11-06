Cars.com on watch after mixed report

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) reports Q3 revenue and EBITDA ahead of consensus estimates. Revenue was 10% lower during the quarter due to a decline in dealer customers and a $7.9M drop in national advertising revenue, resulting from a reduction in upfront commitments for 2019 and lower close rates from OEMs.

Average monthly unique visitors were up 22% Y/Y and traffic was 27% higher.

Direct monthly average revenue per dealer was down 2% Y/Y to $2,069.

