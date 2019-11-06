Uber bringing ads to Eats; lockup expires today

Uber (NYSE:UBER) wants to offer relevant ads within its Eats platform as a new revenue stream.

TechCrunch found a job listing for an Uber Eats Ads Lead "to lead the team and efforts responsible for creating a new ads business that enables eaters to discover new foods and restaurants to grow their customer base." Uber confirmed the plans.

Ads could help raise the margins of Eats, which trends lower than ride-sharing due to payouts to restaurants and drivers.