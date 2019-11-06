Biogen expands biosimilar relationship with Bioepis

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) intends to in-license two additional biosimilars, SB11 referencing Roche's Lucentis and SB15 referencing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Eylea, from Samsung Bioepis from major global markets, including the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan and Australia.

It will also acquire exclusive commercialization rights to Bioepis' anti-TNF portfolio, including Benepali (etanercept), Flixabi (infliximab) and Imraldi (adalimumab) in China and an option to expand its existing commercial agreement for the products into Europe.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biogen will pay Bioepis $100M upfront and up to $210M in milestones. Bioepis will be responsible for development and will supply Biogen at a pre-specified gross margin. Biogen will pay an additional $60M if it exercises its option in Europe.

The transaction should close this quarter.