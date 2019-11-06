HanesBrands expands distribution in South Korea

HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI) announced that it has added LF Corporation as a distribution partner in South Korea to expand the number of Champion brand stores in South Korea.

The company says the LF deal will help it increase the number of Champion points of distribution in South Korea to more than 30 by the end of 2020 and will continue to expand over the next five years.

"We are successfully expanding our Champion store footprint throughout Asia by partnering with leading retail operators and distributors," says Hanesbrand exec Jon Ram.

