Lexington Realty Q3 FFO meets as industrial holdings grow

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Q3 adjusted FFO of $48.7M, or 20 cents per share, falls from $58.2M, or 24 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share figure matches the consensus estimate.

Declares quarterly dividend of 10.5 cents per common share/unit, up 2.4% from the previous quarterly dividend.

Q3 total gross revenue of $81.6M, beating the average analyst estimate of $79.8M, falls from $100.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Acquired three industrial properties for $179.8M during the quarter and disposed of six properties for $328.6M.

Increased industrial portfolio to 78% of gross real estate assets.

Sees 2019 adjusted company FFO per share of 77 cents-80 cents vs. its previous guidance of 76 cents-80 cents; compares with consensus estimate of 78 cents.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Lexington Realty Trust FFO in-line, beats on revenue (Nov. 6)