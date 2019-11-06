CVS up 3% premarket on Q3 beat, non-GAAP EPS guidance raise

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Q3 results:
Revenues: $64,810M (+36.5%); Pharmacy Services: $36,018M (+6.4%); Retail/LTC: $21,466M (+2.9%); Healthcare Benefits: $17,181M (+3.9%).
Operating income: $2,928M (+13.8%); net income: $1,529M (+10.0%); non-GAAP net income: $2,407M (+36.1%); EPS: $1.17 (-14.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.84 (+6.4%).
Cash flow ops (9 mo.): $10,214M (+59.9%).
2019 guidance: Operating income: $11.77B - 11.95B from$11.82B - 12.02B; EPS: $4.90 - 4.98 from $4.93 - 5.04; non-GAAP EPS: $6.97 - 7.05 from $6.89 - 7.00; cash flow ops: $10.1B - 10.6B (unch).
Shares up 3% premarket on modest volume.
Previously: CVS Health EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Nov. 6)
