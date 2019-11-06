Cedar Fair edges higher after strong results

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) reports revenue rose 7% in Q3 on a same-park/same-week basis.

On a same-park/same-week basis, Cedar Fair saw a 6% increase in attendance, a less than 1% increase in in-park per capita spending and a 9% increase in out-of-park revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $355M during the quarter.

"Our strong results to date have been driven by solid growth in in-park per capita spending while entertaining a record number of guests, particularly during our peak summer months. This strong consumer demand reflects the quality of our business model and our long-range plan that focuses on broadening the guest experience through more immersive attractions and entertainment," says Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman.

Shares of FUN are up 0.64% premarket to $56.00.

