More on Mueller Water Products Q4 results; provides FY20 guidance

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) reported Q4 sales growth of 5% Y/Y to $254.3M, driven by the benefit of the Krausz acquisition and higher pricing.

Segment sales: Infrastructure $234.7M (+5% Y/Y); and Technologies $32.2M (4.5% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 35 bps to 33.3%; and operating margin declined by 131 bps to 14.6%.

SG&A expenses were $48.5M (+13.1% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 18.2% up by 130 bps.

Adj. EBITDA was $56.9M (+5.9% Y/Y) and margin expanded by 20 bps to 21.3%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $92.5M, compared to $133.1M a year ago; and FCF of $5.9M.

FY20 Outlook: Net sales growth 3%-5%, driven by higher shipment volumes; Adj. EBITDA growth 4% to 8%; SG&A expenses 19% to 20% of sales; net interest expenses $21M to $22M; and effective tax rate between 24% to 26%.

