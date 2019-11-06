FuelCell expands carbon capture tech deal with Exxon; shares +80%

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) +82.9% pre-market after signing a new, expanded joint development agreement with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to further enhance carbonate fuel cell technology for capturing carbon dioxide from industrial facilities.

FCEL says the agreement, worth as much as $60M, will focus on optimizing its core technology, overall process integration and large-scale deployment of carbon capture solutions.

XOM hopes to conduct a pilot test of next-generation fuel cell carbon capture solution at one of its operating sites.

FCEL also announces a new, eight-year $200M strategic corporate loan facility with Orion Energy Partners to support execution of certain projects within the company's $2B project backlog.