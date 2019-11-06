MFA Financial adds ~$1.1B of residential mortgage assets in Q3

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Q3 core EPS of 20 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 18 cents and unchanged from a year ago.

Q3 interest income of $142.7M increased from $117.4M in the year-ago quarter; net interest income of $56.9M fell from $58.6M a year earlier.

Economic book value per common share of $7.40 at Sept. 30, 2019, up from $7.35 at Dec. 31, 2018; on a GAAP basis, book value per common share of $7.09 at Q3-end fell from $7.15 at the end of 2018.

MFA acquired, or committed to acquire, ~$1.1B of residential mortgage assets in Q3, including $918M of residential whole loans.

Consistent with its ongoing execution of our residential whole loan investment strategy, MFA provided $100M of capital to select loan origination partners.

Residential whole loan and REO portfolio increased by $548M, largely due to investments in purchased performing loans, which were driven by the acquisition of non-QM, fix and flip, and single-family rental loans, said MFA CEO and President Craig Knutson.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: MFA Financial EPS beats by $0.02 (Nov. 6)