Supernus down 24% premarket on Q3 miss, guidance cut

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) slumps 24% premarket on increased volume following its Q3 results that were shy of consensus, prompting a downward revision to guidance.

Revenues: $102.1M (-0.9%); product sales: $100.0M (-0.02%) due to pricing headwinds.

Key product sales: Trokendi XR: $77.3M (-3.1%); Oxtellar XR: $22.7M (+11.3%).

Operating earnings: $39.7M (+5.9%).

Net income: $28.9M (+3.2%); EPS: $0.54 (+3.8%).

2019 guidance: Product sales: $390M - 395M from $400M - 410M; operating earnings: $150M - 155M from $150M - 160M.

