AES tops Q3 earnings estimate, forms clean energy alliance with Google

AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) +1.8% pre-market after posting a solid Q3 earnings beat and announcing a 10-year alliance with Google to develop and implement solutions to help AES customers utilize clean energy.

AES says it will work with Google to improve the experience for corporate energy customers and to develop and implement solutions that enable broad adoption of clean energy.

As part of the alliance, AES says it will use Google Cloud technology to help enhance its electrical grid and by AES partner Uplight to enhance its end-to-end energy action system and reduce carbon emissions.

The alliance builds on the recent agreement between AES and Google to provide long-term renewable power to Google's data center in Chile.

Also, AES reaffirms FY 2019 EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.38, in line with $1.34 analyst consensus estimate, as well as its average annual growth rate target of 7%-9% through 2022.