Analysts highlight MTCH's weak Q4 outlook

Match (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares continue to take a beating after yesterday's Q3 report included downside Q4 revenue guidance of $545-555M compared to the $559M consensus.

Jefferies (Buy, $105 target) calls the situation challenging considering IAC's spin-off talks and the "technical pressure on the stock."

Cowen (Outperform, $104) notes that the Q4 EBITDA guidance also missed with $207.5M versus the $228M consensus.

The firms each mentioned the strength in Tinder, which Cowen says drove most of the international subscription trends.