CBRE Q3 adjusted EBITDA hit by real estate investment dispositions

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE), SA News Editor

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Q3 adjusted EPS of 79 cents beats the consensus estimate by a penny and matches the year-ago figure.

Q3 revenue of $5.93B beats the average analyst estimate of $5.75B and increases 13% from the year-ago quarter.

Maintains guidance for 2019 adjusted EPS of $3.70-$3.80.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $455M declines 1.9% Y/Y; by segment:

    Advisory Services at $345M, up 17%.

    Global Workplace Solutions at $95M, up 15%.

    Real Estate Investments at $14M, down 84%, due to the timing of large asset dispositions in the development business as well as increased investment in the company’s flexible workspace offering, Hana.

