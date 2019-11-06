CBRE Q3 adjusted EBITDA hit by real estate investment dispositions

Q3 revenue of $5.93B beats the average analyst estimate of $5.75B and increases 13% from the year-ago quarter.

CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE ) Q3 adjusted EPS of 79 cents beats the consensus estimate by a penny and matches the year-ago figure.

Advisory Services at $345M, up 17%.

Global Workplace Solutions at $95M, up 15%.

Real Estate Investments at $14M, down 84%, due to the timing of large asset dispositions in the development business as well as increased investment in the company’s flexible workspace offering, Hana.