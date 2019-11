HPQ, CYBR among premarket gainers

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) +24% on Q2 results.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) +23% on Q3 results.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) +16% on buyout deal valued at $2.4B.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) +15% on Q3 results.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) +13% .

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) +13% on successful type C meeting with FDA for Vicinium.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) +11% on Q3 results.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) +9% on being acquired by Taylor Morrison for $2.4B

HP (NYSE:HPQ) +8% as Xerox considers takeover of $27B HP.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) +8% on Q3 results.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) +7% on Q3 results.