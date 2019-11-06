Red Rock Resorts -5% after profit miss, UG downgrade

Union Gaming drops Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to a Hold rating from Buy after factoring in the casino company's Q3 report and the lack of visibility with the Palm property.

"The many moving parts at the Palms right now make it difficult to forecast when that property will begin contributing meaningfully to the bottom line relative to its capital investment. In the long run, we believe Palms will ramp but it will likely take more than a few quarters to recalibrate," advises analyst John DeCree.

DeCree and team lower their 2020 adjusted EBITDA estimate for Red Rocks to $514M vs. a prior estimate of $549M and $540M consensus. The firm's price target on RRR goes to $22 from $24.

Shares of RRR are down 4.88% premarket to $22.20.

