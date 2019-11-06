B2Gold declares first dividend, reports record quarterly gold production

B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) +2.6% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and announcing its first quarterly dividend of $0.01/share.

BTG says it expects to declare future dividends at the same level, which on a yearly basis would amount to $0.04/share.

For Q3, BTG says consolidated gold production rose 7% Y/Y to a new quarterly record of 258.2K oz. at all-in sustaining costs from continuing operations of $755/oz. sold, which company says was 1% below budget.

For the full year, BTG expects gold production to come in near the midpoint of its previously stated guidance range of 935K-975K oz. at AISC of $835-$875/oz.

BTG says the new large-scale off-grid Fekola solar plant project is scheduled for completion in August 2020 and is expected to reduce the mine's processing costs by ~7%.

BTG forecasts Fekola gold production at ~600K oz. in 2020.