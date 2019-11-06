Gilead HIV meds show sustained benefit in late-stage studies

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announces new data from two Phase 3 clinical trials presented at the European AIDS Conference in Basel, Switzerland.

96-week results from the DISCOVER study showed non-inferiority of Descovy (emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg) for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) compared with Truvada (emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg), in men and transgender women who have sex with men and are at risk for sexually acquired HIV infection while demonstrating less stress on bone and kidneys.

Results from two Phase 3s, Study 1489 and Study 1490, evaluating Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets) compared to dolutegravir-containing regimens for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults new to HIV therapy showed high rates of virologic suppression through week 144 with a favorable safety profile.