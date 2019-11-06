ABB deploys AI for energy management

ABB (NYSE:ABB) is using artificial intelligence to help commercial and industrial buildings revolutionize their energy management and tackle rising electricity peak costs.

Two new AI-powered applications have been added to the ABB Ability Electrical Distribution Control System: Energy Forecasting and Intelligent Alerts.

The Energy Forecasting app will enable users to reduce their electricity bills by reducing peak demand charges, while the Intelligent Alerts app uses machine learning algorithms to help customers better manage their assets, identifying underlying issues before they become problems.