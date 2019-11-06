BAML positive on multi-year setup for Tapestry

Bank of America Merrill Lynch keeps a Buy rating on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) after taking in the company's Q3 earnings report.

Analyst Lorraine Hutchinson: "We expect consistent strong EPS growth in F21 and F22, driven by a stable and growing Coach brand and comp improvement and margin expansion at Kate Spade. We expect the multiple to expand as investors become more comfortable with the margin profile of both core businesses. We expect Tapestry to continue to look for accretive deals to leverage its knowledge of the accessories business."

BAML's price objective on Tapestry goes to $32 from $28 (11X the 2021 EPS estimate).

The Quant Rating on Tapestry is Neutral.

Shares of Tapestry are down 0.97% premarket to $26.69.

